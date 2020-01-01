Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eidos Therapeutics.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. 77,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.86. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

