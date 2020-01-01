Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $192.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.68 million and the lowest is $190.10 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $159.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $787.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $782.40 million to $793.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $878.95 million, with estimates ranging from $837.20 million to $959.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 785,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,070,373. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

