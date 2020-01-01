Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $90.79. 677,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

