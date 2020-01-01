Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.36). Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter worth $33,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 688,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

