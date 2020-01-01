Zacks: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $4.82 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DIRTT Environmental an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRTT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. DIRTT Environmental has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.96.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, insider Kevin P. Omeara purchased 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,176.00. Also, COO Jeffrey Calkins purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Insiders bought a total of 47,338 shares of company stock valued at $153,645 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental stock. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 0.29% of DIRTT Environmental at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

