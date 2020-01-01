Zacks Investment Research Lowers CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Sell

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.85. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

