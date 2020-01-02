$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Resideo Technologies also posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REZI. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson bought 4,920 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.17. 1,622,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,170. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

