$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.03. 303,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit