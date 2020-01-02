$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.03. 303,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,194. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.