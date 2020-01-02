$1.80 EPS Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.79. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,136,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PVH by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,721,000 after acquiring an additional 627,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 78.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 31.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,512,000 after acquiring an additional 173,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 28.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. 835,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,271. PVH has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

