$160.57 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $160.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.60 million to $161.53 million. RMR Group reported sales of $280.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $626.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $650.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.22 million, with estimates ranging from $589.40 million to $664.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RMR Group.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million.

Several analysts have commented on RMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

RMR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in RMR Group by 333.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in RMR Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in RMR Group by 223.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RMR Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RMR Group by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.