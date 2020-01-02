$184.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) to report $184.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $141.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $610.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.09 million to $616.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $753.35 million, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

ICHR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ichor has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.