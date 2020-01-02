$19.21 Million in Sales Expected for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $19.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.07 million to $19.39 million. Investar posted sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $71.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.14 million to $71.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $89.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Investar had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Investar by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 5,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

