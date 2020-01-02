$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.13.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,414. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $122.27 and a 52 week high of $178.44.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 120.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

