$213.92 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post sales of $213.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.90 million and the highest is $213.93 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $177.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $779.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.30 million to $779.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $858.41 million, with estimates ranging from $856.81 million to $860.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,910. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

