$254.62 Million in Sales Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will report sales of $254.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.82 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $285.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Senior Housing Properties Trust.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNH shares. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.
Shares of SNH remained flat at $$8.44 during trading hours on Thursday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.
About Senior Housing Properties Trust
SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
