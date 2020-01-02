$269.88 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce sales of $269.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $270.07 million. Smart Global posted sales of $304.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $38.94. 377,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.77.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

