$6.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $6.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.68 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $25.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.95 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $44.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 149,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,678. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

