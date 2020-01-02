$6.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to post $6.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.68 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $25.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.95 million, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $44.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.79% and a negative return on equity of 165.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. ValuEngine cut Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 149,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,678. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $80,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 15.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit