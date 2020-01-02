$605.24 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) will post sales of $605.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $602.00 million. Verso posted sales of $695.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 277,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,479. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verso during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Verso during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso by 294.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso by 241.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.