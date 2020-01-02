$90.42 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report sales of $90.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.35 million and the highest is $92.20 million. FB Financial reported sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $359.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.15 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.30 million, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $402.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,041. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,716,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,010,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.