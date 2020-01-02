94,636 Shares in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000.

NYSEARCA SZNE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 28,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

