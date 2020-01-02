Actinium (ACM) Hits Market Capitalization of $567,518.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Actinium has a total market cap of $567,518.00 and approximately $5,675.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,905,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

