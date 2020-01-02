Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.82, approximately 6,193 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58. The company has a market cap of $336.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.37.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.65 million.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

