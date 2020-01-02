Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $49.25. 8,503,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,827. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

