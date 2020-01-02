Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

