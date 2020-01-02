Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.01

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00014396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.64 or 0.06097419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030768 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.