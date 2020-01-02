Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.67 Million

Analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to report sales of $551.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.91 million and the lowest is $463.42 million. Spire posted sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $82.52. The stock had a trading volume of 239,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,946. Spire has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

