Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) PT at C$61.11

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.11.

Several analysts have commented on ATD.B shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

ATD.B stock traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$41.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$32.63 and a 12-month high of C$44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

