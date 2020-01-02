Analysts Set Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $99.36

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $71,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,902. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

