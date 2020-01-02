Analysts Set Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price at $33.00

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIXX. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 304,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,516. The stock has a market cap of $915.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.15. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,099. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 84.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 894,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

