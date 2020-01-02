Analysts Set Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) PT at $29.00

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watford in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 762.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.51. 127,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,806. Watford has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Watford had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

