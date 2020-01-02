Analyzing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for F.N.B. and U.S. Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 3 0 3.00 U.S. Bancorp 2 11 2 0 2.00

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $57.77, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than U.S. Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and U.S. Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.45 billion 2.85 $373.00 million $1.13 11.24 U.S. Bancorp $25.78 billion 3.59 $7.10 billion $4.10 14.46

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than F.N.B.. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.55% 8.59% 1.17% U.S. Bancorp 26.54% 15.39% 1.51%

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. F.N.B. pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats F.N.B. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

