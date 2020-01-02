Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $21.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock worth $1,086,936. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $21.94. 1,185,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,943. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

