ATC Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $846.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00571982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000283 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,949,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

