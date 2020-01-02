Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.60. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,005 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

