Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.32

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.32 and traded as high as $42.71. Avnet shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 32,094 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 849,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 122.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 613,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,605.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 537,110 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 921,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 319,590 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 257,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

