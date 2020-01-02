Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.05. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 2,190,782 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $43.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.98.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit