Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.05. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 2,190,782 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $43.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.98.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.