Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,611,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,272,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $320.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

