BitCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,652.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BitCash has a market capitalization of $199,449.00 and $12,652.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCash has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 21,386,148 coins and its circulating supply is 11,977,724 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @

.

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

