Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Tops $2.20 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $374.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.01829413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.16 or 0.02790578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00570522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00640950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00060995 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00389293 BTC.

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,018,881 coins and its circulating supply is 17,517,922 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, QBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

