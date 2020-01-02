BitSend Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. BitSend has a market cap of $95,397.00 and approximately $913.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00576349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001149 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,723,600 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

