Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.01. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 9,575.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 139,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

