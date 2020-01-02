Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.01. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BNY)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
