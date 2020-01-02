Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.18 and last traded at $69.18, 2,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 13,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boc Hong Kong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boc Hong Kong from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services.

