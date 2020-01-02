BriaCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $116.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BriaCoin has a market cap of $23,908.00 and $116.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,825.11 or 2.55122958 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020586 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.