Brokerages Anticipate Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 113,829 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 205,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 2,932,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

