Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce sales of $342.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.29 million. Nutanix reported sales of $335.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $524,951.20. Insiders sold 375,098 shares of company stock worth $12,995,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 60.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 2,196,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,267. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

