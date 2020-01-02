Brokerages Expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will announce $12.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.21 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year sales of $79.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $80.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $164.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MorphoSys.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 million.

NYSE:MOR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,135. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.