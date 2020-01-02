Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will report sales of $678.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.69 million and the lowest is $676.50 million. Teleflex reported sales of $641.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.60.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $378.49. 262,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $244.77 and a 52-week high of $379.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,543.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total transaction of $2,463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,681 shares of company stock worth $18,439,181. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,971,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,394,000 after purchasing an additional 87,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,247,000 after acquiring an additional 259,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,416,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $288,139,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 26.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

