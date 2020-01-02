Brokerages Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $65.00

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after buying an additional 936,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 222.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after buying an additional 634,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter.

INGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. 231,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

