Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Price Target at €11.69

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.69 ($13.59).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of Leoni stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) on Friday, hitting €11.00 ($12.78). 650,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.80. Leoni has a 1-year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.