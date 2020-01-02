CanonChain (CZR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CanonChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. Over the last week, CanonChain has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. CanonChain has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $489,462.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CanonChain

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,234,564 tokens. The official website for CanonChain is www.canonchain.com . CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanonChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

